GoodRx taps former Uber leader as inaugural COO

GoodRx has selected Raj Beri as its first chief operating officer.

He joins the company from Uber, where he oversaw the company's non-restaurant businesses as vice president of grocery and new verticals. Mr. Beri has spent more than 20 years in business operations roles, according to a May 9 news release.

GoodRx also made three other leadership appointments.

Mark Hull will serve as its inaugural chief product officer; Vina Leite is the company's first chief people officer; and Scott Paul was named senior vice president of healthcare and consumer innovation.

