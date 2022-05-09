GoodRx taps former Uber leader as inaugural COO

Erica Carbajal -

GoodRx has selected Raj Beri as its first chief operating officer. 

He joins the company from Uber, where he oversaw the company's non-restaurant businesses as vice president of grocery and new verticals. Mr. Beri has spent more than 20 years in business operations roles, according to a May 9 news release. 

GoodRx also made three other leadership appointments. 

Mark Hull will serve as its inaugural chief product officer; Vina Leite is the company's first chief people officer; and Scott Paul was named senior vice president of healthcare and consumer innovation. 

