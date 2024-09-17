Glucose monitor receives FDA clearance

The FDA has cleared Senseonics and Ascensia Diabetes Care's Eversense 365 Glucose Monitoring System.

This system is designed for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics 18 and older and will be the first continuous glucose monitoring system to offer a full year of sensor use, according to a Sept. 17 news release from Senseonics.

Eversense 365 has been cleared as an integrated CGM system that can integrate with compatible medical devices, including insulin pumps, as part of an automated insulin delivery system.

Ascensia expects to initiate the U.S. launch of the sensor in the fourth quarter of 2024, the release said.