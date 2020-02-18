GlaxoSmithKline to close Pennsylvania facility, cut 260 jobs

GlaxoSmithKline will close its facility in Carlisle, Pa., and cut 260 jobs, PennLive reported.

The U.K.-based drugmaker told PennLive the decision to close the facility was made to "consolidate volumes and generate efficiencies by moving the site’s production to our Guayama, Puerto Rico facility."

The facility, which was used to make GlaxoSmithKline's product Emergen-C, a vitamin C supplement, will be closed by the end of 2021.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

21 states reject $18B opioid settlement offer from McKesson, Cardinal, AmerisourceBergen

BCBS responds to physician pushback on mail-order pharmacy plan

The 20 most expensive drugs in the US in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.