Full FDA approval will cause 'flood' of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Fauci says

There will be a "flood" of COVID-19 vaccine mandates at businesses and schools once the FDA grants full approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, said Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House chief medical adviser.

"Organizations, enterprises, universities, colleges that have been reluctant to mandate at the local level will feel much more confident," Dr. Fauci told USA Today Aug. 6.

Pfizer applied for its COVID-19 vaccine's full FDA approval in May. Dr. Fauci said the FDA could grant full approval to the vaccine by the end of August.