Fresenius Kabi recalls sedative, cites possible cross-contamination

Fresenius Kabi is recalling two lots of the sedative dexmedetomidine due to the possibility of cross-contamination with lidocaine, the FDA said July 22.

The FDA said its investigation shows that only the two recalled lots were potentially contaminated, and no adverse event reports have been received.

The agency said that administering dexmedetomidine with trace amounts of lidocaine to a patient could cause anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening.

Read the FDA's full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

NIH updates remdesivir treatment guidelines

J&J to start human trials for COVID-19 vaccine this week

Growing number of polls find Americans hesitant about getting a future COVID-19 vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.