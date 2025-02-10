Former pharmacy leader becomes hospital CFO

Orlando Health recently named Jennifer Mojica the CFO of Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla.

Ms. Mojica has been with Orlando Health since 2006, holding various finance roles for nursing, allied health and oncology services, according to a news release.

Most recently, she served as senior director of finance at the system's Horizon West (Fla.) Hospital, where she was also the administrator for environmental and pharmacy services.

Orlando Health is a 26-hospital system that records more than 6.9 million outpatient visits, 786,000 emergency visits and 242,000 inpatient visits annually, according to its website.