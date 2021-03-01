First J&J COVID-19 vaccines to reach states March 2

The first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped and should arrive to states by March 2, The Wall Street Journal reported March 1.

Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told NBC March 1: "Within the next 24 to 48 hours, Americans should start receiving shots in arms."

Senior White House officials said Feb. 28 that Johnson & Johnson will deliver 3.9 million doses of the vaccine this week, but none the following week, The New York Times reported. Officials said the supply of the vaccine will be highly uneven for the next month.

The drugmaker is expected to deliver another 16 million doses to the U.S. by the end of March, with the majority coming toward the end of the month, according to the Times.

Johnson & Johnson has said it expects to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June, according to the Journal.

The first trucks picked up shipments of the vaccine from a McKesson facility in Olive Branch, Miss., March 1, the Journal reported.

The FDA authorized Johson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years and older Feb. 27.

