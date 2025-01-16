Federal agencies expand buprenorphine prescription final rule: 5 things to know

HHS and the Drug Enforcement Administration have finalized a rule that expands telemedicine prescribing of buprenorphine for opioid use disorder, while also proposing a new special registration process for prescribing controlled substances remotely.
Here are five things to know:
- The buprenorphine final rule, published Jan. 15, allows healthcare providers to prescribe the drug, a Schedule III-V medication used in the treatment of opioid use disorder, for up to a six-month supply via telemedicine, including audio-only encounter. Providers can prescribe the initial supply without a prior in-person evaluation, making it easier for patients to access treatment remotely.
- A critical element of the new rule is that before prescribing buprenorphine via telemedicine, practitioners must review the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program data or the state in which the patient is located. Additionally, pharmacists are required to verify the identity of the patient before filling any prescription.
- After the initial six-month prescription, providers may issue additional prescriptions for buprenorphine through other forms of telemedicine such as real-time, two-way audio-visual encounters.
- The DEA also published a proposed rule that would create a special registration process for practitioners who wish to prescribe controlled substances remotely. The rule would establish three types of registration including a telemedicine waiver, state registration and a PDMP review.
- The DEA is seeking public feedback on the proposed special registration rule. The comment period will remain open until March 15.