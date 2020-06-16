FDA warns of potential drug interaction with remdesivir

The FDA issued a warning June 15 about a newly discovered potential drug interaction related to remdesivir, the first drug it gave emergency authorization to for the treatment of COVID-19.

The agency warned healthcare providers against giving remdesivir to patients at the same time as hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, saying the combination could result in the "reduced antiviral activity of remdesivir."

The FDA withdrew its emergency use authorizations for hydroyxychloroquine and chloroquine June 15 because research hasn't proven them to be effective in preventing or treating COVID-19.

The agency updated the fact sheet for remdesivir with the new warning as well as with information about possible allergic reactions.

