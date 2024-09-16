FDA to shutter fentanyl access program for cancer patients

The FDA is shutting down a pain management program that has helped supply fentanyl to cancer patients suffering from severe pain, according to a notice from the agency.

In the notice under its Transmucosal Immediate-Release Fentanyl Medicines program, the agency stated that all TIRF medications would be discontinued starting Sept. 30.

"Prescribers currently certified in the TIRF REMS may continue to prescribe TIRF therapy for their currently enrolled patients while supplies remain but must begin working with their patients to transition to other non-TIRF treatments," the statement read.

The FDA has not issued any statements about the TIRF discontinuations or its decision to end the program.