FDA: Semaglutide shortage officially over

The FDA has determined that the nationwide shortage of semaglutide injection, used for both diabetes and weight loss, is resolved after more than two years of limited availability due to high demand.

The agency confirmed with the drug's manufacturer that the current product availability and manufacturing capacity can meet both present and projected national demand, according to a Feb. 21 FDA news release.

To prevent unnecessary disruptions to patient treatment, the FDA will not take action against compounders for certain violations related to semaglutide compounding, the release said.

While the semaglutide shortage has been resolved, other GLP-1 medications remain in limited supply. Dulaglutide injections are still in shortage, though manufacturers report all presentations available. Liraglutide injections also remain in shortage with two presentations available and three in limited supply.

The agency's update follows its declaration in October that the shortage of tirzepatide had ended.