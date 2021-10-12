FDA releases data on Moderna, J&J boosters: 5 things to know

The FDA released a series of documents Oct. 12 detailing Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's applications for booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccines.

The briefing documents come ahead of the FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee's two-day meeting, to be held Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, to discuss the boosters as well as pediatric COVID-19 vaccines and whether people should be allowed to mix and match booster shots from different manufacturers.

Five key takeaways from the documents: