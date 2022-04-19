FDA extends shelf life for Pfizer vaccine

The FDA has extended the shelf life of two formulations of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Multiple vaccine dose vials with orange caps and multiple dose vials with gray caps may be stored at negative 130 degrees Fahrenheit to negative 76 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 12 months, the agency said. The FDA authorized the extension April 13 after reviewing new data submitted by Pfizer.

The FDA and HHS are also considering extending the shelf life for Eli Lilly's combination antibody treatment bamlanivimab and etesevimab, the agencies said. They're slated to provide an update on the shelf life in early May.





