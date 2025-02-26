FDA expands access for schizophrenia treatment

The FDA has eliminated a longstanding requirement that patients taking clozapine, an antipsychotic used for treatment-resistant schizophrenia, to submit blood test results before their prescriptions can be filled.

The move is aimed to reduce barriers to access for the medication, while still recommending that prescribers monitor patients' absolute neutrophil count, according to a Feb. 24 FDA news release.

Clozapine, approved in 1989, is considered one of the most effective treatments for schizophrenia and has been shown to reduce suicidal behavior. However, it carries a rare but serious risk of neutropenia, a potentially life-threatening drop in white blood cell counts, The New York Times reported Feb. 25.

Since 2015, the FDA has required a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy program, mandating frequent blood tests and database reporting before pharmacies can dispense the drug.

Studies also suggest that around 30% of schizophrenia patients could benefit from clozapine, but only about 4% currently receive it. Some physicians report that patients who previously struggled with other treatments have seen life-changing improvements from clozapine with some avoiding hospitalizations and resuming normal lives, according to the Times.