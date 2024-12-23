FDA approves Zepbound for obstructive sleep apnea

Zepbound, Eli Lilly's weight loss medication, became the first FDA-approved drug for obstructive sleep apnea Dec. 20.

The new indication is for obese adults who experience moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea, which is when a person's upper airway is blocked, causing pauses in breathing during sleep.

Research has shown that weight loss can help patients with sleep apnea. In two Eli Lilly trials spanning 52 weeks, nondiabetic patients with obstructive sleep apnea experienced a clinically meaningful reduction in events of apnea, stops in breathing, or hypopnea, shallow breathing.

Study participants who took Zepbound also achieved remission or mild obstructive sleep apnea at a greater proportion than the placebo group. These results were observed among those who do and do not use a positive airway pressure device.

Healthcare industry experts have predicted that this approval will compel payers to increase GLP-1 coverage. Zepbound's biggest competitor, Novo Nordisk's weight loss drug Wegovy, has also been forecast to reduce the prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea 10.7% by 2030. Moreover, use of Wegovy is forecast to shrink the continuous positive airway pressure machine market by 11% within six years — from an estimated $14.2 billion to $12.6 billion.

Eli Lilly is also testing how Mounjaro and Zepbound might help metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis patients.