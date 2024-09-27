FDA approves schizophrenia treatment

The FDA has approved Cobenfy capsules from Bristol-Myers Squibb for the oral treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

The medication, formerly known as KarXT, is the first antipsychotic medication to target cholinergic receptors rather than dopamine receptors, according to a Sept. 26 news release from the agency.

Cobenfy's effectiveness was demonstrated in two clinical studies, each lasting five weeks and involving randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled settings. The studies assessed the drug's ability to reduce symptoms as measured by the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale, showing significant improvements in participants compared to the placebo group, the release said.

Schizophrenia affects 1% of Americans, according to the FDA.