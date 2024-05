The FDA has approved Bkemv as the first interchangeable biosimilar to Soliris to treat certain rare diseases.

Bkemv is approved for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and for those with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, according to a May 28 news release from the FDA.

Bkemv is the 53rd approved biosimilar in the U.S.