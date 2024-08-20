FDA approves first-line treatment for lung cancer

Johnson & Johnson's oncology treatment regimen, Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) and Lazcluze (lazertinib), is now approved as a first-line therapy, the drugmaker said Aug. 20.

The drugs are indicated for adults with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with select mutations. They are the nation's "first and only multitargeted, chemotherapy-free combination regimen with demonstrated superiority versus osimertinib" approved for this patient population, J&J said.

Osimertinib is approved to treat non-small cell lung cancer with these mutations.

The five-year survival rate is less than 20% for patients treated with monotherapy, according to J&J. A phase 3 trial showed that Rybrevant and Lazcluze reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 30% compared to osimertinib.