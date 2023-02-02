Experts worry Merck COVID-19 pill may give rise to new mutations

A new preprint study found that Merck's COVID-19 pill, Lagevrio (molnupiravir), creates new mutations of the virus in some patients who take the drug, validating concerns scientists had warned about before it was authorized at the end of 2021, Bloomberg reported Feb. 1.

The study, published Jan. 27 in the preprint server medRxiv, found mutations tied to the drug's use in viral samples from dozens of patients. None of the mutations linked to the drug have been shown to be more severe or immune-evasive. The findings hint at risks that may come with wider use of Lagevrio, recently cleared in China, according to scientists.

"There's always been this underlying concern that it could contribute to a problem generating new variants," Jonathan Li, MD, a virologist at Boston-based Harvard Medical School and its teaching hospital, Brigham and Women's in Boston, told Bloomberg. "This has largely been hypothetical, but this preprint validates a lot of those concerns."

Merck's COVID-19 antiviral works by creating mutations in the virus's genome that keep the virus from replicating in the body to reduce the chances of severe disease. A spokesperson for Merck disputed findings in the preprint.

"There is no evidence to indicate that any antiviral agent has contributed to the emergence of circulating variants," Merck spokesman Robert Josephson told the news outlet. "Based on available data we do not believe that Lagevrio (molnupiravir) is likely to contribute to the development of new meaningful coronavirus variants."

In the U.S., Lagevrio has emergency use authorization for adults who have COVID-19, are at high-risk of severe symptoms and when alternative therapies are not clinically appropriate.