Experts torn on Ozempic microdosing

There is growing interest in microdosing weight loss drugs like Ozempic, with some users reporting positive results despite limited evidence and mixed opinions from experts, The New York Times reported Dec. 5.

Microdosing involves taking smaller doses of the drug than typically prescribed to minimize side effects such as nausea and vomiting, which some users find intolerable at standard doses.

Erica Liebman, a psychologist in Philadelphia, told the news outlet she turned to microdosing after hearing about it from a health influencer who promotes the practice for various health issues, including weight loss. Ms. Liebman and others have turned to social media to share experiences of microdosing, claiming benefits such as reduced hunger and easier weight management.

Experts are divided on the subject, however. While some suggest that even small doses of Ozempic could suppress appetite, there is little scientific data to support claims that microdosing leads to significant weight loss, according to the report.

Andrew Kraftson, MD, a clinical endocrinologist at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine, said microdosing can be risky without medical guidance, though it might not pose immediate danger in small amounts.