EU to initially pay less than US for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The European Union on Nov. 11 signed a deal with Pfizer to secure 300 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, an agreement that includes 200 million more doses than the deal the drugmaker made with the U.S.

An anonymous EU official said the bloc will pay less than $19.50 per dose for 200 million doses of the vaccine, with the option to buy another 100 million, according to Al Jazeera.

The U.S. inked a deal with Pfizer July 22, in which HHS and the defense department agreed to pay $19.50 for 100 million doses of the vaccine. The U.S. has the option to buy 500 million more doses, but terms will be negotiated separately and the price for those additional doses is uncertain.

The anonymous source said the reason the EU is initially paying less than the U.S. could be that it gave financial support to the vaccine's development, which Pfizer is conducting with German drugmaker BioNTech, according to Al Jazeera.

