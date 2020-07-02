Elon Musk to join German drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine effort

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on July 2 tweeted about the company's plans to aid German drugmaker CureVac in its efforts to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

CureVac is developing a COVID-19 vaccine that uses messenger RNA taken from the novel coronavirus to create antibodies in the bloodstream. Tesla plans to produce what Mr. Musk called "RNA microfactories" to support the project.

"In principle, I think synthetic RNA (and DNA) has amazing potential. This basically makes the solution to many diseases a software problem," Mr. Musk wrote.

Other drugmakers utilizing an RNA-centric approach to their vaccine efforts include Moderna and BioNTech.

