Eli Lilly to seek growth opportunities outside of Indiana following abortion ban

Drug manufacturer Eli Lilly, one of Indiana's largest employers, said it plans to seek growth opportunities outside of Indiana following the signing of an abortion ban bill, FOX59 reported on Aug. 6.

The company has been headquartered in Indiana for 145 years but said in a statement that it is concerned the ban will hurt its ability to bring "diverse scientific, engineering and business talent" into the state.

Indiana's abortion bill, a state-wide abortion ban with few exceptions, is set to go into effect on Sept. 15.

Eli Lilly plans to keep its current commitments in the state, including spending $2.1 billion to open two manufacturing sites.

"Lilly recognizes that abortion is a divisive and deeply personal issue with no clear consensus among the citizens of Indiana. Despite this lack of agreement, Indiana has opted to quickly adopt one of the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the United States," the company's statement read.