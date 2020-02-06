Eli Lilly to donate 200,000 insulin pens to low-income communities

Eli Lilly plans to donate at least 200,000 of its insulin pens to three relief organizations through 2022.

The insulin will go to Americares, Direct Relief and Dispensary of Hope. The organizations said they will give the insulin to about 200 free clinics in the U.S. to stock them until 2022.

The insulin is supposed to go to low-income diabetes patients.

Eli Lilly also is donating $2 million to relief agencies to help diabetes patients get medicine, supplies, medical care and insurance coverage.

"With the help of the relief agencies, Lilly insulin will now be available in many free clinics that are equipped to properly store it. These clinics help people find comprehensive care, such as medicine, devices and physician support, and are very important to people who live with diabetes and use these services," said Mike Mason, president of Lilly Diabetes.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

How 4 hospital pharmacies are improving operations

The 10 most-valued pharma brands in the world

Merck to create spinoff women's health company, focus on Keytruda

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.