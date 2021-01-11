Eli Lilly says its Alzheimer's drug slows decline in early study

Eli Lilly said Jan. 11 that its experimental Alzheimer's drug, donanemab, showed a significant slowing of decline in cognition and daily function in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer's in a phase 2 trial.

The drug slowed decline in memory and ability to perform daily living activities by 32 percent after 18 months in patients given the drug compared to a placebo, the drugmaker said.

"We are extremely pleased about these positive findings for donanemab as a potential therapy for people living with Alzheimer's disease, the only leading cause of death without a treatment that slows disease progression," said Mark Mintun, MD, vice president of pain and neurodegeneration at Eli Lilly.

The full results of the study will be presented at a future meeting and submitted to a peer-reviewed clinical journal, Eli Lilly said.

The drugmaker has begun enrolling volunteers in a 500-person study to confirm the results, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"It’s a big moment for Alzheimer’s patients. There’s hope again," Daniel Skovronsky, MD, PhD, Eli Lilly’s chief scientific officer, told the Journal.



Read Eli Lilly's full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Gilead testing remdesivir against new COVID-19 variants

Warp Speed giving some hospitals faulty syringes for COVID-19 vaccine doses

CVS Health names new chief people officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.