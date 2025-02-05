Duquesne, CVS debut tuition program to train pharmacists

Duquesne University and CVS Pharmacy have launched a new initiative to support CVS employees pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree through Duquesne's online pharmacy program. 

The program offers a 50% tuition scholarship for eligible CVS employees enrolled in the program, combined with existing CVS Health tuition reimbursement options, according to an Feb. 5 CVS news release. 

The scholarship aims to reduce barriers to higher education, particularly in underserved communities and address the national shortage of pharmacists. By offering a flexible online curriculum, the initiative is designed to help employees balance career, education and personal commitments. 

The program is set to launch in fall 2025. 

