Duquesne, CVS debut tuition program to train pharmacists

Duquesne University and CVS Pharmacy have launched a new initiative to support CVS employees pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree through Duquesne's online pharmacy program.

The program offers a 50% tuition scholarship for eligible CVS employees enrolled in the program, combined with existing CVS Health tuition reimbursement options, according to an Feb. 5 CVS news release.

The scholarship aims to reduce barriers to higher education, particularly in underserved communities and address the national shortage of pharmacists. By offering a flexible online curriculum, the initiative is designed to help employees balance career, education and personal commitments.

The program is set to launch in fall 2025.