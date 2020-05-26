Drugmakers worried about Washington's push to bring drug manufacturing back to US

Many pharmaceutical companies are facing existential threats as Congress pushes them to manufacture their drugs domestically, according to STAT.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, lawmakers have set in motion roughly 20 bills focused on rebuilding the prescription supply chain in the U.S. Some lawmakers are proposing that drugmakers be prohibited from sourcing any of their ingredients from China or mandate consumer warnings on medications manufactured there.

Washington journalists have speculated that a potential presidential executive order would require government agencies to purchase only pharmaceuticals produced in the U.S. This leaves drugmakers with the choice to reshape their supply chain or lose their Veterans Affairs contracts.

Supply chain experts told STAT that efforts to revamp the supply chain have significant potential to generate unintended outcomes, such as the exacerbation of drug shortages and skyrocketing of prescription prices.

