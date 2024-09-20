Drugmakers to discontinue fentanyl 'lollipops': FDA

Drugmakers will discontinue the sales of a controversial class of fentanyl-based painkillers by the end of September, the FDA confirmed Sept. 16.

The medications, known as transmucosal immediate release fentanyl, include products such as Actiq, a fentanyl lozenge on a stick often referred to as a "fentanyl lollipop," and fentora, a dissolvable tablet. These drugs, initially approved for managing breakthrough pain in cancer patients who are opioid tolerant, have been linked to fueling the opioid overdose crisis in the U.S., CBS News reported Sept.19.

The decision to cease production comes after decades of controversy and lawsuits surrounding the marketing practices for these drugs. Both TIRF drugs were aggressively marketed beyond their approved use, leading to widespread "off-label" prescriptions, the report said.

Despite FDA restrictions, drugmakers, including Cephalon and later its parent company Teva pharmaceuticals, faced lawsuits for downplaying the drug's addiction risks and promoting the medication to patients without cancer, according to CBS News.

The FDA said in a Sept. 16 news release that patients already using the drugs may continue treatment while supplies last, while encouraging healthcare providers to transition patients to alternative therapies.