Drugmakers rushing to make vaccine for Chinese coronavirus

Drugmakers are working to quickly develop a vaccine to combat the novel respiratory infection originating in Wuhan, China, that's killed 26 people, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Moderna Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Novavax all confirmed to the Journal Jan. 23 that they are working to develop vaccines against the strain. There are currently no known vaccines or treatments specifically for the virus.

Moderna is working with the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop its vaccine.

Inovio is working on a vaccine that will be made from DNA synthesized in a lab that resembles the genetic material from the Wuhan virus, according to the Journal.

Researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia are also working to develop a vaccine.

Researchers also are investigating whether existing antiviral drugs could treat the virus. Gilead Sciences told the Journal it is discussing the potential use of its experimental drug, remdesivir, as a treatment for the virus, since it has been effective against other coronaviruses in lab and animal studies.

Some vaccines may be ready for clinical trials in humans in a few months, but approval for widespread use would take longer, the Journal reported.

