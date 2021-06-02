Drugmaker to shutter West Virginia manufacturing plant, lay off 1,400

Viatris, a Canonsburg, Pa.-based drugmaker formerly known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals, will close its manufacturing facility in Morgantown, W.Va., eliminating more than 1,400 jobs.

Viatris' notice to the Monongalia County Commission estimated 1,431 employees would be laid off.

The majority of employees (764 union workers and 482 non-union workers) will be laid off July 31, the day the manufacturing plant is scheduled to stop operations. The notice said some closure procedures would proceed beyond that date, possibly through the end of March.