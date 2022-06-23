Drugmaker-sponsored research more likely to deem own drugs 'cost effective,' study shows

Thousands of cost-effectiveness analyses had a "significant sponsorship bias" regardless of disease treatment or study design since 1972, according to research published June 22 in The BMJ.

The study shows that industry-sponsored research was 33 percent more likely to find cost benefits of its drugs with threshold values between $50,000 and $150,000 compared to non-industry-sponsored research.

More than 70 percent of the 8,192 cost-effectiveness studies reported the studied drugs were more effective and costly. Among these 5,877 cost-effectiveness analyses, sponsorship bias was most heavy in drug interventions in model-based study designs.