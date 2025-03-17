Drug shortages could surge 25% as AI reshapes specialty pharmacy: Survey

A new Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Foundation report, "Emerging Trends Impacting Managed Care Pharmacy," developed in partnership with Pfizer, warned of significant shifts within managed care pharmacies fueled by AI adoption, drug shortages and affordability challenges.

The survey findings, published in the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, showed 62% of respondents predict that the number of active drug shortages will rise by more than 25% within five years, potentially worsening patient access to critical medications.

In addition, 92% of respondents reported they anticipate AI will be more integrated into more than half of prior authorization reviews.

Another pressing concern for participants was the rise in drug costs, with 54% expecting at least half of U.S. states to establish drug-affordability boards. Additionally, 97% foresee a 25% surge in GLP-1 therapies.

The foundation is the philanthropic arm of the AMCP.