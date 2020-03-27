Dr. Reddy's recalls Vitamin K injections as capsules shatter upon opening

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, an India-based pharmaceutical company, is recalling four lots of its phytonadione injections after receiving complaints the containers were breaking and shattering upon opening.

Phytonadione injections are used to treat Vitamin K deficiency, which can cause things such as jaundice, ulcerative colitis and celiac disease.

The company received complaints that the glass bottles containing the liquid drug were shattering upon opening, causing cuts.

Dr. Reddy's said flying glass could injure eyes, skin or other body parts if the recalled lots are used. The company specified the recalled drugs were only distributed within the U.S.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Gilead asks FDA to take back orphan drug status for COVID-19 drug

Walmart nearly criminally charged over opioid prescriptions, report finds

13 drugmakers form consortium to find COVID-19 treatments

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.