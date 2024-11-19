CVS Health 1st to earn new health equity accreditation

CVS Health has become the first organization to receive the Health Equity Accreditation from URAC, an independent accrediting body, for its efforts to address health disparities, according to a Nov. 19 news release from the company.

The accreditation recognizes CVS Caremark and CVS Specialty for creating solutions to improve health outcomes for underserved communities by incorporating health equity principles into their services.

The Health Equity Accreditation, introduced by URAC in collaboration with the National Minority Quality Forum in fall 2023, aims to help healthcare organizations identify and reduce health disparities.

CVS Health's efforts include using data to identify populations at risk for poor health outcomes and developing tailored, culturally relevant care solutions. Key tools used in these efforts include the Pharmacoequity tool, which combines pharmacy data with public health insights and CVS Specialty's Social Determinants of Health dashboard, which connects individuals with services like transportation and meal delivery.