Cuomo proposes making it a crime to skip ahead in COVID-19 vaccination line

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he plans to propose a law making it a crime to sell or administer COVID-19 vaccines to people before they are eligible to receive one, CNBC reported.

"If there’s any fraud in the distribution — you’re letting people get ahead of other people, or friends or family, or they’re selling the vaccine — you’ll lose your license, but I do believe it should be criminal, and I’m going to propose a law to that effect," Mr. Cuomo said at a Jan. 4 media briefing.

Healthcare providers may lose their licenses if they administer vaccines fraudulently, and the proposed law from Mr. Cuomo would add criminal penalties. He announced the proposal the week after ParCare Community Health Network in New York was accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 vaccine doses and distributing them to the public.

