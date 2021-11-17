COVID-19 vaccination rates up in 40 states, down in 10

- Small
An average of 1.46 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the last week, an 11 percent increase from the week before, according to The Washington Post. The number of doses administered per day includes booster doses in addition to initial vaccinations.
West Virginia has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 2,094 percent in the past week. About 41 percent of West Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Nov. 16. Georgia saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 54 percent. About 49 percent of Georgia's population is fully vaccinated.
Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered:
- West Virginia: up 2,094 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.46
- New Hampshire: up 68 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.74
- New Jersey: up 49 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.19
- Tennessee: up 44 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.94
- Colorado: up 43 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.5
- Hawaii: up 31 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.43
- Oregon: up 27 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.5
- California: up 26 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.36
- Florida: up 25 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.6
- Arizona: up 24 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.99
- New York: up 24 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.7
- Michigan: up 22 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.12
- Alaska: up 21 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.5
- Washington: up 20 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.39
- Wisconsin: up 19 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.98
- Missouri: up 19 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.45
- Rhode Island: up 18 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71.8
- Nevada: up 17 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.86
- Massachusetts: up 17 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.47
- North Carolina: up 17 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.58
- Virginia: up 17 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.12
- Ohio: up 16 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.52
- Kansas: up 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.99
- Connecticut: up 14 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71.44
- Iowa: up 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.21
- South Carolina: up 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.81
- Maine: up 11 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71.59
- Arkansas: up 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.77
- Kentucky: up 10 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.52
- Nebraska: up 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.87
- Louisiana: up 9 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.33
- New Mexico: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.92
- Montana: up 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.36
- Oklahoma: up 5 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.92
- Texas: up 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.12
- Maryland: up 3 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.75
- Wyoming: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.97
- Alabama: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.51
- Vermont: up 2 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 72.16
- Delaware: up less than 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.53
- North Dakota: down 1 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.24
- Pennsylvania: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.73
- Illinois: down 7 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.49
- Indiana: down 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.29
- District of Columbia: down 8 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.57
- South Dakota: down 15 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.78
- Minnesota: down 21 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.88
- Idaho: down 22 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.66
- Mississippi: down 25 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.57
- Utah: down 40 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.51
- Georgia: down 54 percent
Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49