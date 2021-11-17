COVID-19 vaccination rates up in 40 states, down in 10

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

An average of 1.46 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per day were administered in the last week, an 11 percent increase from the week before, according to The Washington Post. The number of doses administered per day includes booster doses in addition to initial vaccinations.

West Virginia has seen the biggest increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates rising by 2,094 percent in the past week. About 41 percent of West Virginia's population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data last updated Nov. 16. Georgia saw the biggest decrease, with vaccination rates falling by 54 percent. About 49 percent of Georgia's population is fully vaccinated.

Below are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked by their weekly change in COVID-19 vaccines administered: 

  1. West Virginia: up 2,094 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 41.46

  2. New Hampshire: up 68 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.74

  3. New Jersey: up 49 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.19

  4. Tennessee: up 44 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.94

  5. Colorado: up 43 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.5

  6. Hawaii: up 31 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.43

  7. Oregon: up 27 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.5

  8. California: up 26 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.36

  9. Florida: up 25 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.6

  10. Arizona: up 24 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.99

  11. New York: up 24 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 67.7

  12. Michigan: up 22 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.12

  13. Alaska: up 21 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.5

  14. Washington: up 20 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.39

  15. Wisconsin: up 19 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 58.98

  16. Missouri: up 19 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.45

  17. Rhode Island: up 18 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71.8

  18. Nevada: up 17 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.86

  19. Massachusetts: up 17 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 70.47

  20. North Carolina: up 17 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.58

  21. Virginia: up 17 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 64.12

  22. Ohio: up 16 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 52.52

  23. Kansas: up 14 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.99

  24. Connecticut: up 14 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71.44

  25. Iowa: up 11 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.21

  26. South Carolina: up 11 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.81

  27. Maine: up 11 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 71.59

  28. Arkansas: up 10 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.77

  29. Kentucky: up 10 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.52

  30. Nebraska: up 9 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 56.87

  31. Louisiana: up 9 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.33

  32. New Mexico: up 7 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 62.92

  33. Montana: up 7 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 51.36

  34. Oklahoma: up 5 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.92

  35. Texas: up 3 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.12

  36. Maryland: up 3 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 66.75

  37. Wyoming: up 2 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.97

  38. Alabama: up 2 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.51

  39. Vermont: up 2 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 72.16

  40. Delaware: up less than 1 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 60.53

  41. North Dakota: down 1 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 48.24

  42. Pennsylvania: down 7 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.73

  43. Illinois: down 7 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.49

  44. Indiana: down 8 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 50.29

  45. District of Columbia: down 8 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 63.57

  46. South Dakota: down 15 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 53.78

  47. Minnesota: down 21 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 61.88

  48. Idaho: down 22 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 44.66

  49. Mississippi: down 25 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.57

  50. Utah: down 40 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 54.51

  51. Georgia: down 54 percent
    Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 49
 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles