Community pharmacy workplace, wellness: 3 recent report notes

A report detailing strategies to improve the workplace and employee well-being at community-based pharmacies was recently released by the American Pharmacists Association.

The report is based on discussion outcomes among 46 participants of the association's Community Pharmacy Workplace Summit in late February. Participants included pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, employers and other stakeholders.

Three report notes:

1. Short-term issues to address: Participants outlined key factors affecting community pharmacy workplace and well-being that should be addressed in the short term, meaning the next six months. The short-term factors the report recommends addressing in order of priority are workload; patient safety; corporate policies affecting staffing levels; harassment and demands from patients/consumers; payment policies; unreasonable metrics and quotas; available resources; and communication between pharmacy teams and management.

2. Long-term issues to address: These are factors the report recommends addressing within the next three years, in order of priority: payment policies; Board of Pharmacy regulations; unreasonable metrics and quotas; patient safety; workload; corporate policies affecting staffing levels; and administrative burdens.

3. Improving employee well-being at community pharmacies: Participants outlined a range of approaches to improve well-being, such as providing pharmacy technicians with a living wage and recognition as valued team members; promoting pharmacists' autonomy and professional judgment; provide breaks and other necessary uninterrupted times; and encouraging corporate management to spend time in pharmacies to familiarize themselves with what pharmacy teams are dealing with.

To view the full report, click here.