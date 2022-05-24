Civica selects next CEO

Ned McCoy was selected as the next president and CEO of Civica, a nonprofit generic drug company formed by several major health systems.

Mr. McCoy, Civica's COO, will succeed Martin VanTrieste at the helm, effective June 1, according to a news release. Mr. VanTrieste, who came out of retirement four years ago to lead Civica, will continue serving on the company's board.

The leadership transition comes as Civica is building a drug manufacturing facility in Petersburg, Va., which is expected to be operational in early 2024. In March, the company also announced plans to manufacture and distribute three insulins at a discounted price.

Before joining Civica, Mr. McCoy worked at Abbott for more than three decades, according to the release.