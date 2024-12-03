Chicago system partners with Clearway Health to expand specialty pharmacy services

Clearway Health has entered into a partnership with Sinai Chicago to expand specialty pharmacy services aimed at improving care for patients facing chronic conditions like multiple sclerosis, cancer and cystic fibrosis.

The collaboration will embed Clearway Health's pharmacy team directly within Sinai Chicago's clinical staff to streamline medication management, improve patient adherence and address health disparities, according to a Dec. 3 Clearway Health news release.

Sinai Chicago, which serves a large patient population experiencing health inequities, will also expand retail pharmacy services and incorporate new specialty pharmacy offerings under the partnership. The initiative aims to improve operational workflows and ensure greater access to medications, including limited distribution drugs, the release said.

Clearway Health will also support Sinai Chicago in pharmacy accreditation processes and implementing clinical programs targeting conditions like hepatitis C and HIV.