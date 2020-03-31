CARES Act doesn't do enough to expand pharmacist roles, ASHP says

The $2 trillion stimulus bill signed into law March 27 doesn't do enough to expand pharmacists' roles as healthcare providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists told Pharmacy Times.

Tom Kraus, vice president of government relations for ASHP, told Pharmacy Times the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, should expand pharmacists' ability to use telemedicine to connect with patients.

While some states have expanded pharmacists' ability to treat patients during the pandemic, Mr. Kraus told Pharmacy Times more needs to be done at the federal level.

However, he acknowledged provisions in the bill that would help mitigate supply shortages, such as expanding reporting requirements for devicemakers and adding personal protective equipment to the national stockpile.

"[The provisions] all speak to the ability of pharmacists and the FDA to mitigate drug shortages," Mr. Kraus said, noting that pharmacists are concerned not only about shortages of drugs to treat the virus, but drugs to manage other conditions, as well as medical devices including ventilators and personal protective equipment.



