Care New England names pharmacy VP

Providence, R.I.-based Care New England Health System has promoted Brian Musiak, PharmD, from system director of pharmacy to vice president of pharmacy.

In his new role, Dr. Musiak will oversee the strategic direction of all pharmacy services, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Those services include acute care, specialty pharmacy, retail, ambulatory, population health, staff development and regulatory compliance.

Dr. Musiak joined Care New England in 2018 after serving in pharmacy and supply chain roles at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health and South County Hospital in Wakefield, R.I.