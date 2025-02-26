Breast cancer drug shows positive results in late-stage trial

AstraZeneca's experimental breast cancer drug camizestrant, when combined with a cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, has shown significant improvement in delaying disease progression in patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer.

The phase 3 trial was designed to evaluate the effectiveness of switching to camizestrant in combination with a CDK 4/6 inhibitor after the emergence of an ESR1 mutation, a key driver of resistance to endocrine therapy, according to a Feb. 26 news release from the company.

The results showed a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival. While secondary end points — including overall survival and time to second disease progression — remain under evaluation, initial data showed a trend toward improved outcomes with the camizestrant combination.