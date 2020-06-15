Boehringer Ingelheim appoints new CEO

Katie Adams - Print  | 

German pharma company Boehringer Ingelheim named Jean-Michel Boers its new CEO, according to a June 15 new release.

Here are four details on Mr. Boehers:

  • He will take over as CEO after Wolfgang Baiker, MD, retires from the position July 31.

  • He currently serves as Boehringer Ingelheim's president.

  • He joined the company in 1998 and has held several leadership positions, including corporate vice president of marketing and sales effectiveness and country managing director for France.

  • He came to the U.S. in 2016 as senior vice president of the company's specialty care franchise.

More articles on pharmacy:
Virginia pharmacist pleads guilty to federal drug fraud
Pharmacists will push flu shots this fall amid potential second wave of COVID-19
Cigna sues dozens of drugmakers in alleged price-fixing scheme

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers