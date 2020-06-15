Boehringer Ingelheim appoints new CEO

German pharma company Boehringer Ingelheim named Jean-Michel Boers its new CEO, according to a June 15 new release.

Here are four details on Mr. Boehers:

He will take over as CEO after Wolfgang Baiker, MD, retires from the position July 31.





He currently serves as Boehringer Ingelheim's president.





He joined the company in 1998 and has held several leadership positions, including corporate vice president of marketing and sales effectiveness and country managing director for France.





He came to the U.S. in 2016 as senior vice president of the company's specialty care franchise.

