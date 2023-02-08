Average pay for pharmacists, ranked by state

There's a $35,700 difference in pharmacists' pay between a West Coast state and one on the East Coast, and a $10,000 salary difference between North Dakota and South Dakota.

Here are all 50 states' and Washington, D.C.'s average wage for pharmacists, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

1. California — $146,140

2. Alaska — $145,910

3. Oregon — $136,520

4. Washington — $134,290

5. Vermont — $130,460

6. Wisconsin — $129,640

7. Delaware — $129,360

8. Minnesota — $129,160

9. New Hampshire — $128,870

10. New York — $128,260

11. Hawaii — $128,080

12. Texas — $127,320

13. Nevada — $127,250

14. Alabama — $126,950

15. North Carolina — $126,790

16. Maine — $126,520

17. Utah — $125,740

18. South Dakota — $125,220

19. Colorado — $125,040

20. Virginia — $123,380

21. New Jersey — $123,370

22. Connecticut — $123,100

23. Wyoming — $122,760

24. Kentucky — $122,730

25. Idaho — $122,420

26. Iowa — $122,090

27. Louisiana — $122,000

28. Arkansas — $121,970

29. Florida — $121,970

30. Missouri — $121,870

31. Maryland — $121,290

32. Pennsylvania — $121,230

33. New Mexico — $120,950

34. Arizona — $120,880

35. Michigan — $120,780

36. Montana — $120,660

37. Ohio — $120,580

38. Massachusetts — $120,240

39. Kansas — $119,850

40. Georgia — $119,660

41. Mississippi — $119,250

42. Indiana — $119,020

43. Nebraska — $118,940

44. Illinois — $118,770

45. West Virginia — $117,420

46. Oklahoma — $116,450

47. District of Columbia — $116,340

48. South Carolina — $116,080

49. North Dakota — $115,480

50. Tennessee — $115,400

51. Rhode Island — $110,410