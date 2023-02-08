Average pay for pharmacists, ranked by state

There's a $35,700 difference in pharmacists' pay between a West Coast state and one on the East Coast, and a $10,000 salary difference between North Dakota and South Dakota.
Here are all 50 states' and Washington, D.C.'s average wage for pharmacists, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:
1. California — $146,140
2. Alaska — $145,910
3. Oregon — $136,520
4. Washington — $134,290
5. Vermont — $130,460
6. Wisconsin — $129,640
7. Delaware — $129,360
8. Minnesota — $129,160
9. New Hampshire — $128,870
10. New York — $128,260
11. Hawaii — $128,080
12. Texas — $127,320
13. Nevada — $127,250
14. Alabama — $126,950
15. North Carolina — $126,790
16. Maine — $126,520
17. Utah — $125,740
18. South Dakota — $125,220
19. Colorado — $125,040
20. Virginia — $123,380
21. New Jersey — $123,370
22. Connecticut — $123,100
23. Wyoming — $122,760
24. Kentucky — $122,730
25. Idaho — $122,420
26. Iowa — $122,090
27. Louisiana — $122,000
28. Arkansas — $121,970
29. Florida — $121,970
30. Missouri — $121,870
31. Maryland — $121,290
32. Pennsylvania — $121,230
33. New Mexico — $120,950
34. Arizona — $120,880
35. Michigan — $120,780
36. Montana — $120,660
37. Ohio — $120,580
38. Massachusetts — $120,240
39. Kansas — $119,850
40. Georgia — $119,660
41. Mississippi — $119,250
42. Indiana — $119,020
43. Nebraska — $118,940
44. Illinois — $118,770
45. West Virginia — $117,420
46. Oklahoma — $116,450
47. District of Columbia — $116,340
48. South Carolina — $116,080
49. North Dakota — $115,480
50. Tennessee — $115,400
51. Rhode Island — $110,410