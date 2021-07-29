AstraZeneca to seek full FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine this year

AstraZeneca is planning to seek full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, the company said July 29.

More than 170 countries have authorized use of AstraZeneca's shot, but it hasn't been authorized for use in the U.S.

The drugmaker originally planned to seek an emergency use authorization from the FDA for the shot in mid-April, but decided to seek full approval instead, according to The Hill. Full approval requires at least six months of data.

"It's a good vaccine, and we just want to make sure it's ready to be used if needed," AstraZeneca's CEO Pascal Soriot said, The Hill reported.