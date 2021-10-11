AstraZeneca says its antibody cocktail reduces risk of severe COVID-19, death by 50%

AstraZeneca said Oct. 11 that its antibody cocktail significantly reduced the chance of severe COVID-19 and death during a 903-participant trial.

Five things to know:

  1. The treatment, named AZD7442, is a combination of tixagevimab and cilgavimab.

  2. Participants who received 600 milligrams of AZD7442 were 50 percent less likely to develop severe COVID-19 or die from any cause compared to the placebo group.

  3. The trial participants had been symptomatic for seven days or fewer and were randomized 1:1 when split into the AZD7442 and placebo arms. Ninety percent of participants were from populations at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

  4. In August, AstraZeneca said AZD7442 was 77 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 during a 5,197-participant trial. On Oct. 5, the drugmaker filed for FDA emergency use authorization for the antibody cocktail's use as a preventive treatment of symptomatic COVID-19.

  5. If authorized, AZD7442 would be the first antibody drug cleared for COVID-19 prevention. 
 

