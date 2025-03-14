Asthma treatment shows reduced exacerbations: Study

A new asthma treatment, depemokimab, has shown promise in reducing exacerbations while maintaining a strong safety profile, according to findings presented at the 2025 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology/World Allergy Organization Joint Congress and reported March 13 by Healio.

Depemokimab is an anti-interleukin-5 agent that can be administered every six months, offering a less frequent dosing alternative.

In a phase 3 study, 629 patients 12 and older participated, including 419 who had previously received depemokimab and 210 who had taken a placebo in an earlier trial.

After 52 weeks of treatment, annualized exacerbation rates were 0.46 for those who had previously used depemokimab and 0.48 for those transitioning from a placebo. Overall, 72% of patients were exacerbation free and 96% did not require hospitalization or emergency department visits.

GSK has submitted depemokimab for FDA approval.