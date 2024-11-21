ASHP taps chief information officer

Anil Ravandur has been named the new chief information officer and vice president of the office of information technology at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Mr. Ravandur will oversee the organization's IT operations, including the development and implementation of digital strategies and technology solutions aligned with ASHP's long-term goals and priorities, according to a Nov. 21 news release from the agency.

With over 30 years of experience in technology and 15 years in executive IT roles, Mr. Ravandur most recently served as CIO at the American Academy of Physicians Associates, where he led initiatives to modernize infrastructure and support growth in revenue and membership. He also held leadership positions at the Association for Talent Development and Personify.

Mr. Ravandur is set to start his role at ASHP on Jan. 7.