ASHP partners with ShiftRx on pharmacy workforce staffing

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists has partnered with ShiftRx, a staffing and workforce management platform, to help address critical shortages in the pharmacy workforce.

The collaboration aims to connect pharmacists and pharmacy technicians with job opportunities while providing healthcare organizations with a streamlined staffing resource, according to a Feb. 27 ASHP news release.

ASHP Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Kathy Pawlicki said the organization is working with ShiftRx to provide workforce solutions and career development opportunities. ShiftRx's platform automates administrative tasks such as credentialing, onboarding and scheduling, the release said.