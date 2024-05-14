ASHP Foundation names CEO

On June 4, Kelly McCormick-Sullivan will assume leadership of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' philanthropic organization.

Ms. McCormick-Sullivan is the interim president and CEO of Pluta Cancer Center Foundation in Rochester, N.Y., and previously, she served as president of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health Foundations and president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, N.Y.

As CEO of the ASHP Foundation, Ms. McCormick-Sullivan will help "fund research and support ASHP through advancing patient care and the practice of pharmacists in hospitals and health systems," the organization said in a May 14 news release.